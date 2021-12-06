SQ Family Mall and Residencia – Bahria Town Karachi’s Premium Project

Due to a continuous increase in population and the cities becoming more crowded than ever, public housing is becoming scarcer with each passing day. But thanks to modern public housing projects, affordable living, and access to basic amenities are now becoming a possibility.

Being one of the most premium real estate projects, SQ Family Mall & Residencia aims to become the epitome of affordable residential luxury in Karachi. A flagship project of Ali Saqlain Real Estate, SQ Family Mall & Residencia is the first high-rise building of Bahria Town, Karachi.

SQ Builders and Ali Saqlain Real Estate

SQ Family Mall & Residencia is the epitome of class, luxury, and tranquility all in one. Developed by the best in the country, the project is truly a masterpiece. With more than 15 years in the commercial real estate business, Ali Saqlain Real Estate company has outdone itself with this project.

A diverse portfolio of over 20 mega projects in Karachi and Lahore Bahria Town allows SQ Builders to exceed the expectations of its clients with perfect precision in design and architecture and timely delivery of the projects.

Being in business for 25 years and with Ali Saqlain builders being its sister concern, SQ Builders brings innovation to the contemporary concepts of construction in residential and commercial sectors. Among its many outstanding projects, SQ 22 Family is the biggest milestone of the company till date.

Location

Keeping in view the importance of location in any world-class real estate project, SQ Family Mall & Residencia has been built in Bahria Town Karachi. Promising excellent social interaction and peace of mind, the 400 feet wide road of Jinnah Avenue leads to SQ Family Mall & Residencia.

SQ Family Mall & Residencia is strategically situated to offer walking distance from the International Theme Park, Bahria International Hospital, Bahria Town Office, multi-storey commercial malls, and well-known schools, colleges, and university campuses with easy access to the airport.

With a vision to provide innovation that meets the international standards of living, SQ Builders and Developers have outdone themselves with SQ Family Mall & Residencia.

Here is all that you need to know about this magnificent project:

Ultra-Modern Design

What sets SQ Family Mall & Residencia apart is its unique approach to a futuristic design while keeping it aesthetically domestic. The contemporary look of the project is a benchmark of beauty and appeal.

With carefully crafted symmetry, line factors and curvy patterns, the project’s architecture is a perfect fit for the alluring environment of Bahria Town Karachi.

The electrifying design of doors and windows, and the fine placement of glass and metal materials give the structure an eye-catching frieze in an amazing façade.

Residential Block

Flaunting a contemporary infrastructure set in a natural setting, SQ Family Mall & Residencia brings ultramodern apartments under eight categories: Diamond, Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze, Executive, Supreme, and Super.

Featuring elegantly designed apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, the residential units at SQ Family Mall & Residencia offer the highest standards of living, loaded with first-class amenities that meet all the needs of its residents.

The surrounding lush green spaces and the attention to detail make these living spaces one of the most environment-friendly yet astounding destinations in Pakistan.

Commercial Block

Featuring local and international brands, the shops at SQ Family and Residencia are bound to make the project the next shopping hub of the city. The design of the mall reflects stunning architecture while delivering the best products at a key location.

Offering the best-in-class amenities such as rooftop restaurants, a food court with the most famous brands, and a shopping arena that facilitates all your shopping requirements, SQ family Mall & Residencia is quite the dream.

Amenities

For SQ Family Mall & Residencia, imperial facilities are the highlight of the project. From flooring to roofing and from architecture to interior, the project is loaded with infrastructural facilities that offer complete convenience.

Some of the key amenities that give SQ Family Mall & Residencia a unique place amongst its competitors are high-speed elevators, the largest parking lots in town, princely walkways, professional staff at reception, automated garbage collection, regular supply of water and gas, and well-equipped pharmacies and clinics.

Offering a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities in its eco-friendly and luxuriant environment, SQ Family Mall & Residencia is the finest place to be.

Security

Promising a safe haven for its residents and customers, SQ Family Mall & Residencia is well-equipped with high-tech security arrangements.

With CCTV controlled security system, safety alarm and smoke sensor, personalized project security staff, ready to use firefighting system, and disguised safekeeping supervisors, the project has reduced the security risks to zero. The deployment of state-of-the-art devices to ensure foolproof security allows you to enjoy a peaceful lifestyle in a serene environment.

Rich with the best-in-class amenities and a central location, SQ Family Mall & Residencia is a voguish masterpiece that promises a truly enlightening experience at both its commercial and residential blocks.

Explore the unfolding of extravagance at SQ Family Mall & Residencia and be a part of a vision that is light years ahead of its time.

To find out more about the project, click here.