Xiaomi 12 Lite and 12 Lite Zoom Specifications Leaked

The Xiaomi 12 series is expected to break cover on December 28 in China including the Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro, 12X, 12 Lite, and other models. The Lite models will likely launch later on, but the popular website that covers Xiaomi-related leaks, Xiaomiui.net has shared details of the Xiaomi 12 Lite and Lite Zoom models already.

Their report says that the Xiaomi 12 Lite is codenamed ‘Taoyao’ and its global and Indian variants have started appearing in the IMEI database recently. This database revealed that the phone will sport a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution.

Its fingerprint sensor will be on the side and it could be powered by the Snapdragon 778G or the Snapdragon 780G. Its main camera is expected to be a 64MP Samsung GW3 lens next to an ultrawide shooter and a macro camera.

The 12 Lite will have a sibling model called the 12 Lite Zoom. It is codenamed ‘Zijin’ and it is expected to be a China-exclusive device similar to the Xiaomi Civi. It will mostly be the same as the Xiaomi 12 Lite in terms of specs, except it will swap out the macro camera for a telephoto zoom lens.

Based on their model numbers, 12 Lite and Lite Zoom could debut in March 2022. They will most likely be preloaded with Android 12 and MIUI 13.