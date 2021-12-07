Here’s Why #ShameSamaaNews is Trending on Twitter

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced to hold an anti-inflation march in Islamabad on 23rd March against the government’s failure to control inflation.

The decision was made following the opposition alliance’s steering committee’s meeting on Monday.

While the opposition parties agreed to the power show on Pakistan Day, in Islamabad, they failed to evolve consensus on the option of en masse resignations from the assemblies as part of its ongoing anti-government movement.

In its 9 pm bulletin on Monday, Samaa News ‘exposed the differences’ between Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), and PML-N regarding modalities of the proposed long march, as well as on the matter of the resignations.

Reportedly, the JUI-F chief, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, wants the long march directly from Lahore to Islamabad, whereas N-League, especially the group led by its President Shehbaz Sharif, supports launching a long march in the provinces first before deciding in favor of a ‘decisive’ long march.

According to Samaa News, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman even threatened to resign from the leadership of PDM.

“If you [opposition parties] are not serious about sending Imran government home, then there is no use of these meetings,” Samaa quoted Maulana Fazl as saying.

This did not sit well with (JUI-F) workers who launched a trend #ShameSamaaNews on Twitter. The workers called out the news channel for sharing an inappropriate collage of Maulana’s photo and demanded an apology.

A JUI-F’s Twitter activist called Samaa a ‘puppet news channel.’

Samaa is puppet news channel#ShameSamaaNews pic.twitter.com/r6gpSLALXV — Ihsan Ullah Khan (@IhsanMarwat_786) December 6, 2021

Another slammed the news channel for ‘throwing turban’ of the opposition instead of practicing authentic journalism.

Samaa TV is trying to raise the turban of the opposition instead of journalism SAMAATV #BoycottSamaaTV #ShameSamaaNews pic.twitter.com/rKJ9JvC4r5 — Muhammad Tayyab Shakir 🇵🇰 (@MTShakrOfficail) December 7, 2021

One more user vowed to continue the trend until the channel issues a formal apology.

یہ ٹرینڈ تب تک چلنی چاہئے جب تک معافی نہیں مانگی جاتی جو متفق ہیں وہ ٹویٹ اور ریٹویٹس کرتے جائیں ہائے ماشاءاللہ 😍#ShameSamaaNews — Sajjad Madni (@SajjadMadni10) December 7, 2021

سماء نیوز کو انفالو کرو#ShameSamaaNews — Muhammad Rehman (@Muhamma90039279) December 7, 2021

Note that the JUI-F had previously announced a long march towards Islamabad in 2019 to throw out the incumbent government. Upon reaching Islamabad, the march turned into a sit-in, which ended after two weeks without achieving its objectives.