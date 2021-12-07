Islamabad Police Creates Special Squad to Tackle Traffic Violators

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) is working on preventing accidents by providing its citizens with all possible transport facilities, ensuring the rule of law, and taking impartial action against traffic rule violators as per the instructions of the capital police chief.

Additionally, a special squad for surveillance has been constituted in this regard, as announced by a spokesman for the police.

He said that the squad has begun a crackdown on the traffic violators on the major highways of Islamabad, and will help to identify and report them to the special enforcement squad that will, in turn, take legal action against them.

The surveillance squad will deal with underage driving, overspeeding, rash driving, seat belt violations, use of cellphones while driving, and the riding of two-wheelers without helmets, besides other violations.