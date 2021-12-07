Pakistan Railways Partners with Tejari Pakistan for E-Procurement System

The federal Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati, has launched a pilot project of the E-Procurement System in Pakistan Railways that will pave the way to ensure transparency in the process of the award of contracts.

A formal memorandum of understanding signing ceremony for it between Pakistan Railways and Tejari Pakistan was held in Islamabad.

Key officials including Minister Swati; the General Manager of Tejari Pakistan, Syed Usman Hassan; and other high-ranking officials of Tejari Pakistan and Pakistan Railways attended the signing.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister Swati said that Pakistan Railways has initiated work to make procurement processes transparent, efficient, and easy as per good governance and the prime minister’s vision for a digital Pakistan. He said that the government is focusing on accountability, and a unified e-procurement platform is a step in the right direction.

Minister Swati added that the initiation of this project by Pakistan Railways is encouraging as large amounts of billions of rupees are involved in projects and routine procurement. He also mentioned that Pakistan Railways will take more steps to bring about improvement in financial and administrative affairs.

With this successful launch of the project, more Public Sector organizations will be encouraged to follow suit and make their procurement budget transparent and enhance visibility to achieve 100 percent audit trails to align with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While commenting on the agreement with Pakistan Railways, the General Manager Tejari Pakistan said that Tejari is a pioneer in e-Procurement Solutions which is facilitating clients in the public and private sectors such as the National Highway Authority (NHA), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), United Bank Limited (UBL), the Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF), Orient Petroleum Limited (OPL), and Pearl Continental and Marriot Hotels.