WhatsApp Increases Time Limit for Disappearing Messages

In November 2020, WhatsApp launched the disappearing messages feature that deleted chats automatically after 24 hours or 7 days. WhatsApp has now updated the auto-deletion feature, allowing users to set a duration of 90 days.

With the new update, WhatsApp users can turn on the disappearing message feature by default for all new individual chats.

WhatsApp allows you to start new chats with disappearing messages. For individual chats, either of the users can turn disappearing messages on or off. However, for group chats, any group participant can toggle disappearing messages.

After toggling disappearing messages by default, the application informs other users as well.

To enable disappearing messages for your iPhone or Android device: Go to WhatsApp settings > Account > Privacy > Default Message Timer > Select Duration.

If a user does not open WhatsApp in the 24-hour, 7 days, or 90 days period, the message automatically disappears from the chat.