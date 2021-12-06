PTCL, Ufone Collaborate with Huawei on Learning & Development Initiatives for Employees

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Ufone have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei Technologies Pakistan for providing strategic learning & development initiatives for its employees.

Syed Mazhar Hussain, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone, and Ahmed Bilal Masud, Deputy CEO, Huawei Technologies Pakistan, signed the MoU during a ceremony held in Islamabad.

The ceremony was also attended by Hatem Bamatraf, President and GCEO, PTCL & Ufone, and Mark Meng, CEO, Huawei Technologies Pakistan, along with senior management from both organizations.

The MoU aims to facilitate effective learning and development for Ufone and PTCL employees that will enable their fast-paced professional growth and development. It also reinforces the partnership between PTCL Group and Huawei to help them pursue mutual organizational growth and success.

Speaking on the occasion, Hatem Bamatraf, President and GCEO, PTCL & Ufone, said, “PTCL and Ufone are always committed to embracing innovative and emerging technologies and programs. Our strategic collaboration with Huawei is yet another step for the professional growth and development of our people.”

He continued, “I am confident that the initiative will enable our employees to bring greater innovation, efficiency and productivity to the organization. Employee development is a core strategic priority for PTCL Group as we consider our employees our greatest asset and will continue to invest in their development in the future.”

On the occasion, Mark Meng, CEO, Huawei Technologies Pakistan, said, “We are proud to partner with PTCL & Ufone for this strategic and digital learning and development journey of its employees.”

Further adding, he said, “We believe that such initiatives that create hi-tech learning opportunities will surely bring positive contribution and effectiveness to the way people work and interact with each other and with customers. As part of its mission, Huawei is aiming to contribute to digital empowerment by building a fully connected and intelligent world.”

PTCL Group is fully committed to the vision of a Digital Pakistan and endeavours to nurture and strengthen the learning and development skills of its workforce.