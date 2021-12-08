Here is What Pakistanis Googled in 2021

With 2021 coming to an end, Google has put together a list of what people searched for throughout the year. As always, the report includes trends for different countries and Pakistan is among them too.

This year’s Google Trends report shows that Pakistanis mostly searched for cricket, athletes, and TV shows. The number 1 search query on Google was “Pakistan vs South Africa” and the athlete people searched for the most was Shoaib Malik.

People also searched for the trending Korean TV series on Netflix, Squid Game. Other searches included local TV dramas including Khuda Aur Muhabbat, Chupke Chupke, Rang Mahal, and several others.

Here is the full list.

Top Searches

Pakistan vs South Africa

Pakistan vs West Indies

Pakistan Super League

Pakistan vs England

T20 World Cup

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

India vs England

Pakistan vs New Zealand

Pakistan vs Australia

Athletes

Shoaib Malik

Asif Ali

Fakhar Zaman

Shaheen Afridi

Hasan Ali

Mohammad Rizwan

Shadab Khan

Abid Ali

Danish Aziz

Haris Rauf

Movies and TV

Squid Game

Khuda Aur Muhabbat

Chupke Chupke

Rang Mahal

Radhe

Big Boss 15

Money Heist

Ertugrul

Black Widow

Eternals

The report also included global trends for Google Search. The top query was Australia vs India, the most searched game was PopCat, Eternals in movies, Squid Game in TV shows, and Drivers License in Songs.

You can check out the full list here.