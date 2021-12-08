Here is What Pakistanis Googled in 2021

With 2021 coming to an end, Google has put together a list of what people searched for throughout the year. As always, the report includes trends for different countries and Pakistan is among them too.
This year’s Google Trends report shows that Pakistanis mostly searched for cricket, athletes, and TV shows. The number 1 search query on Google was “Pakistan vs South Africa” and the athlete people searched for the most was Shoaib Malik.
People also searched for the trending Korean TV series on Netflix, Squid Game. Other searches included local TV dramas including Khuda Aur Muhabbat, Chupke Chupke, Rang Mahal, and several others.
Here is the full list.
Top Searches
- Pakistan vs South Africa
- Pakistan vs West Indies
- Pakistan Super League
- Pakistan vs England
- T20 World Cup
- Pakistan vs Zimbabwe
- India vs England
- Pakistan vs New Zealand
- Pakistan vs Australia
Athletes
- Shoaib Malik
- Asif Ali
- Fakhar Zaman
- Shaheen Afridi
- Hasan Ali
- Mohammad Rizwan
- Shadab Khan
- Abid Ali
- Danish Aziz
- Haris Rauf
Movies and TV
- Squid Game
- Khuda Aur Muhabbat
- Chupke Chupke
- Rang Mahal
- Radhe
- Big Boss 15
- Money Heist
- Ertugrul
- Black Widow
- Eternals
The report also included global trends for Google Search. The top query was Australia vs India, the most searched game was PopCat, Eternals in movies, Squid Game in TV shows, and Drivers License in Songs.
You can check out the full list here.