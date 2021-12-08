Supreme Court Orders to Reduce Minimum Wages in Sindh

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has suspended the Sindh High Court (SHC) and Sindh government’s decision with regards to the minimum wages in the province.

The provincial government through a notification in July had raised the minimum wages for unskilled, juvenile, and adult workers from Rs. 17,500 to Rs. 25,000.

The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and other trade bodies had challenged the decision in Sindh High Court. However, the high court directed the provincial government to review its decision but also directed business owners to ensure payment of the new minimum wage until authorities complete the reevaluation process.

Unhappy with the decision, the employers challenged it in the Supreme Court.

While presenting the petition on Tuesday, Barrister Abid S Zuberi and Barrister Ayan M Memon apprised the court that the Sindh government had raised minimum wages in the province to Rs. 25,000.

They contended that in the current circumstances, where the cost of business is higher than ever, it is impossible for their clients to implement the decision.

“The increase in wages will not just remain limited to the unskilled workers. We will have to raise the wages of skilled employees as well if the decision is implemented. It is not humanly possible for us to do that,” the petitioners told the top court.

After hearing the petitioners, the court issued notices to the respondents as well as the Attorney General of Pakistan and Advocate General Sindh.

Subsequently, the court suspended the SHC’s decision issued on 15 October with regards to minimum wages, as well as the notification issued by the Sindh government in this regard.

The apex court also directed the petitioners to maintain the minimum rate of wage at Rs. 19,000 per month during the pendency of the petitions, and adjourned the case till January 2022.