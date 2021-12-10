Daraz Set to Offer Exciting Opportunities to Save Big on the Year-End 12.12 Sale

With this year nearing an end, the leading e-commerce platform, Daraz, is prepared to offer massive discounts on the grand year-end sale, 12.12.

The online marketplace is collaborating with several brands, local sellers, and bank partners to ensure that customers receive exciting offers, which help them save immensely.

Additionally, as a one-stop solution for all, the e-commerce platform has partnered with industry-leading brands, including Unilever, P&G, Dawlance, Haier, TCL, Infinix, Xiaomi, Realme, and Sapphire. This way, customers will enjoy deals on over 20 million product assortments available on Daraz.

Sharing her enthusiasm, Arusha Imtiaz, Chief Commercial Officer of Daraz, said, “We are always trying to engage our customers in innovative ways, through a process that is both entertaining and useful.”

He added, “This year, we have introduced new games and feature shows on our Daraz Live platform, so customers and sellers can build long-term relationships and gain a desirable shopping experience.”

On top of that, people have the opportunity to win big – all while enjoying themselves. For this reason, Daraz Live will feature a live game show, Jeeto Daraz Se, from 10:30 PM to 12:30 AM on 11th December.

Hosted by Khalid Malik, the show will constitute of three influencers: Raza Samoo, Ducky Bhai, and Meerab Ali, who will play against each other to win prizes for the viewers.

The viewers will then have to shop from the influencers’ links to avail those prizes.

Moreover, buyers can participate in other 12.12 Sale activities, where 12 winners can win 12 tola gold. Also, shopping for Rs. 2,000 on 12th December means that customers can enter a lucky draw – the winner of which can shop for free on Daraz during the entire next year.

Through these initiatives, Daraz aims to improve customer engagement and provide a fulfilling customer and seller experience for the year-end sale, 12.12.

Additionally, incorporating innovative features, such as giving sellers the option to live sell on the platform, is bound to redefine the e-commerce landscape in Pakistan.