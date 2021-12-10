ECC Directs Ministry to Review Auto Industry Development and Export Policy

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet directed the Ministry of Industries & Production on Friday to review its summary on the Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP) 2021-26 and present it in the next meeting.

The ECC meeting, presided over by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan, deliberated on different summaries.

ECC approved, after due deliberation, the Ministry of Energy’s (Petroleum Division) summary for allocation of gas under commercial production from M/s United Energy Pakistan’s fields to SSGCL. M/s United Energy Pakistan will provide gas from Mitha and Bitro fields to SSGCL. The price of gas will be as per the applicable Petroleum Policy to be decided by the concerned regulators.

The committee also deliberated in detail on a summary presented by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) on the mechanism for granting concessionary tariff to the eligible consumers of zero-rated industrial consumers of Lasbela Industrial Estate (LIEDA) and Sundar Industrial Estate (SIE) and for prospective industrial estates. The committee directed for installation of double meters at consumers of zero-rated industrial consumers of LIEDA and SIE for verification of reading by K.E. and LESCO and directed that subsidy claims may be processed on the basis of difference of readings.

A summary on Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Policy 2021-25 presented by the Ministry of Industries & Production was also discussed. The committee directed the Ministry to review the policy and discuss the observations raised by the relevant stakeholders under the chairmanship of Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue Shaukat Tarin. The proposal will be presented to the cabinet after developing a consensus of stakeholders.

The committee approved the summaries of technical supplementary grants tabled by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Interior.

The meeting was attended by Advisor Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Industries & Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, respective federal secretaries, and other senior government officers.

Earlier, Shaukat Tarin presided over a meeting of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) held to review the summaries in detail. TAC presented its recommendations to ECC for consideration.