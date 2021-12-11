Let’s Celebrate Haier Global Fan Festival

Haier is here to celebrate Global Fan Festival with its fans all over the world. This year’s theme of the Global Fan Festival is “Haier Inspired Higher Life”. It’s starting on Dec 12 and will last till Dec 26, 2021, with around 50 countries participating.

This event has been specially planned for Haier fans who have helped in establishing Haier as the market leader in electrical appliances. Haier will be celebrating with its fans and doing some exciting activities over this period.

To participate in the Global Fan Festival, you have to submit a video that shows your inspired higher life which can be simple, warming, creative, surprising, healthy, fashionable, artistic, and more.

Show your “H” creative to Haier this 12.12 and you can get a chance to win Haier products by participating. So, are you ready to embrace the fun-filled, creative, and amazing experience? Stay tuned to Haier’s social media pages.

Along with this, Haier is also bringing the most amazing deals for its customers on 12.12. Haier has been in collaboration with Daraz.pk to bring you some mind-blowing discounts.

So, whether you need a new washing machine or a refrigerator, an LED Television, or a new air conditioner, right now is the time to rush to your nearest Haier store or visit the Haier Flagship Store on Daraz.pk and avail yourself the best deals on your favorite appliances.

This is your week and you can make the best of it. So, head on over to the Haier stores from 12th – 23rd December to make the most of this sale!

