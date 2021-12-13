TCL is Recalling its Google TVs Due to Performance Issues

TCL has grown to become one of the leading TV brands in Pakistan as well as the global market. Its smart TVs run on the Roku operating system but the brand has been expanding its lineups with Android TVs as well.

TCL’s Google TVs are available for purchase widely in Pakistan and other countries. But recently, the Chinese company has started pulling its Google TVs from stores in other countries due to performance and software issues. TCL has recalled four models in particular including the 50″, 55″, 65″, and 75″ versions.

These TV models have been removed from Best Buy and a few other popular stores in the international market, but it is yet to happen in Pakistan. TCL has said these TVs are “facing challenges with the stability of the user interface featured on TCL sets with Google TV”.

The company has promised that customers will see marked improvements in these TVs once they return to the market.

Those who already have these TCL Google TV models can install the latest update to avoid running into these problems. The company’s support page explains how to update the system software for your TV.

We have contacted TCL Pakistan for an official comment and we have learned that no recall is happening in Pakistan for now. We will update this space with more info as it comes.