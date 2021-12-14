Honor to Unveil X30 on December 16th

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Honor announced the X30i and X30 Max smartphones back in October. The company has now confirmed the launch of Honor X30 on 16th December at 12 PM in China. Live shots of the handset have also appeared online showcasing the design of the smartphone.

The images show that the X30 will include a punch-hole display with thin bezels. A round camera module on the back includes three cameras with an LED flash.

The smartphone’s camera setup will include a 48MP main camera and is likely to come equipped with a 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor lens.

Honor X30 is also equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and will feature an IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset will be available in black, gold, blue, and silver colors.

The X30 will debut as the first-ever phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and will support 5G connectivity. The handset is said to have longer battery timings and will possibly include 66W fast charging.

Details on the price of the device are currently unavailable.

Honor has also recently launched the 60 and 60 Pro in China. The company is also working on the 60 SE which may or may not be unveiled this year.

The phone maker is likely to launch the Honor Magic Fold in the next quarter to rival Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series.