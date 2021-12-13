Honor Magic Fold 5G Specs and Images Show Up Online

Honor is well-known for delivering mid-range smartphones to the market but ever since its separation from Huawei, Honor has started making more challenging & market-competitive handsets.

Now, the company is taking a giant leap by advancing into the foldable smartphone genre.

After Oppo Find N, the rumors of an Honor foldable had started making headlines on the internet and it wasn’t until recently, that a Twitter account named @Rodent950, gave us the first look at the Honor Magic Fold 5G.

In terms of the design, Honor Magic Fold 5G is very similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, with the exterior screen on the back of the phone’s left panel, when fully opened the phone reveals an 8.0″ tablet-sized OLED display, that will offer 2200p resolution.

Under the hood, the device is expected to come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. If we talk about the camera setup, the leaks suggest a 108MP primary camera with a 16MP selfie shooter. We expect the phone to run Android 12 and include a 4500 mAh battery that’ll support fast charging.

The Magic Fold 5G is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2022 & will allegedly be followed by another foldable device by Honor that is expected to feature a clamshell form factor, called the Honor Magic Wing. While the Honor Magic Fold would be a foldable smartphone, the Honor Magic Wing could be either a foldable smartphone or a laptop. The details regarding this will be unveiled in the coming weeks.