Pakistani Startup ‘EPTeck’ Wins Silver Medal in Global Innovation Challenge

Pakistani Startup ‘EPTeck’ got 2nd Position Globally in “Global AgriInno Challenge 2021” by the FAO (Food & Agriculture Organization) of United Nations. The challenge was organized in cooperation with Zhejiang University, Ministry of Agriculture China, and International Telecommunication Union.

A total of 157 innovative ideas from 37 countries were submitted in the Global AgriInno Challenge 2021. The 9 experts from world-renowned organizations evaluated the innovative products for four weeks and shortlisted the top 10 best products. The final round comprised 36 hours of online training with different speakers and trainers to get ready for final pitches.

EPTeck presented its innovative solution for Digital Agriculture named “RemoteWell” and got 2nd Position (Silver Medal) among 157 innovative products from 37 countries. EPTeck Technologies is an embedded, automation and software development company led by Pakistani engineers based in Germany and Pakistan.

RemoteWell is an IoT Device that is designed for tube wells and drips irrigation systems for switching, scheduling, controlling, and various electrical protections. It includes motor protection, energy monitoring and saving, predictive maintenance (addon), air and water quality monitoring(addon), and most importantly, power consumed vs output water to monitor the efficiency of the overall system.

RemoteWell is currently deployed in 7 districts of Pakistan Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Pakpattan, Okara, Lodhran and Bahawalpur. The company has got a great response from farmer groups and plans on deploying the product all over the country in 2022.

EPTeck is going for RemoteWell “Series B” production and taking this product to the international market starting from Turkey, Poland, and Morocco. Tech product exports will add huge value to the economy of Pakistan which must be encouraged at the highest level.