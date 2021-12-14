Rawalpindi to Close Schools and Colleges on 18 December

The civil administration of the Rawalpindi district has announced a public holiday on 18 December as Pakistan prepares to host a special meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Afghanistan.

According to the official notification, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Mohammad Ali, said that all public and private educational institutes, offices, and organizations will remain closed on 18 December.

Credible sources have claimed that the decision has been taken to avoid congestion on the roads of the city as OIC delegations will arrive at Noor Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi on 18 December.

Pakistan will host the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) on 19 December. The CFM plenary will discuss measures to avert the impending humanitarian crisis and economic collapse of the war-torn country.

Besides, representatives of the United Nations (UN), international financial firms, regional and international organizations, and non-OIC members have been invited for the meeting as well.

The CFM meeting will be held at the Parliament House in Islamabad. Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the event. On the eve of 18 December, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will host a dinner for all the visiting delegations.