China’s Global Building Material to Invest $50 Million in Pakistan

The Chinese B2B platform, Global Building Material (GBM), announced a $50 million investment plan for Pakistan.

The company plans on setting up a digital port zone with a warehouse, digital center, data center, and smaller warehouses distributed across the country.

GBM is set to open its first branch in Lahore in the current month. It also plans on launching a mobile app to introduce a one-stop shopping experience for building material retailers, as proposed by General Manager GBM, David Wei, at a press conference at the Lahore Press Club (LPC).

David Wei commented, “Lahore is the most suitable city for the development of GBM, and it completely fits GBM’s positioning. We hope to take Lahore as a good start for Pakistan, and empower building materials retail stores in Pakistan to make their business bigger and more profitable with the wings of the internet.”

The company’s plan comes after a month-long market analysis, as David Wei stated that he arrived in early October, visited the Ministry of Housing and Works, Ministry of Commerce, Board of Investment, and many others, before deciding to set up a company in Lahore.

GBM plans on expanding its business by turning Pakistan into its overseas headquarters for exporting quality building material to other countries in the region.

Global Building Material is a leading international door-to-door building materials platform for wholesalers, retailers, agents, and brands. GBM aims to connect material manufacturers, trading companies, and terminal consumers under one platform.