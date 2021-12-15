How to Receive Your Passport at Home Within 24 Hours

Directorate General Immigration and Passports (DGIP) has introduced a new service to deliver passports to applicants at their doorsteps within 24 hours of application.

Named ‘Fast Track Delivery,’ the service is only available in zonal offices of DGIP in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Karachi, and Quetta.

According to DG Immigration and Passports, Dr. Naeem Rauf, 1,224 passport applications were received during the trial period of Fast Track Delivery, and all of them were delivered within the stipulated time.

Interior Minister, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, has lauded DGIP and Dr. Naeem Rauf for introducing the fast track delivery of passports to facilitate the masses.

Here is how you can avail Fast Track Delivery.

How to Apply

To avail this service, citizens are required to visit and apply for a new passport manually at the zonal offices of the DGIP. They can also visit the zonal offices in case of modifications, reprint exhaust, and loss of passport. The e-services portal of DGIP can only be used in renewal cases.

The following steps should be followed to submit the application for fast-track delivery of the passport.

Go to the nearest DGIP zonal office.

Get a ticket to start the application.

Provide address for passport delivery.

Provide all the required information.

Provide all the required documents.

Get photographed.

Affix fingerprints on the application form.

Verify the information and sign the form.

Pay the fee through a credit/debit card.

After this process, the passport will be delivered to your doorstep within 24 hours.

Documents Required

The following supporting documents are required with the application: