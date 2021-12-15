Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and PNRA to Help Ensure Radioactivity-Free Products

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) have agreed to develop close collaboration for controlling the chances of any radioactive activity in industrial units to ensure the production of radioactive sources free products and commodities.

This consensus was reached during the visit of a PNRA delegation to ICCI led by Muhammad Rahman, Member Executive. Muhammad Qayyum DG (Licensing & Authorization), Safeer Hussain, Head Physical Protection & Nuclear Security Directorate- PPSD, Anayat Ullah and Syed Majid Hussain Shah, Principle Scientific Officers, were in the delegation.

Muhammad Rahman, Member Executive PNRA, briefed the ICCI team about the main functions of his organization and said that scrap was the important raw material for the metal industry which was usually imported from different countries.

However, due to the weak regulatory controls over the sources in the exporting countries, there remained chances of the intermingling of radioactive sources within the imported scrap metals. He said that if such sources remained undetected, their untended melting has the potential to cause unnecessary radiation exposure to the public, which would have serious financial, social, and economic costs.

He said that PNRA intended to develop close liaison with chambers of commerce, including ICCI, for effective implementation of regulatory requirements in relevant industries to prevent any radioactive sources in production activities.

He said that industries should install radiation detection systems to monitor before or after recycling and assured that PNRA will provide the technical support in the selection and procurement of such systems. He said that PNRA was ready to organize free of cost training of industrial manpower in cooperation with ICCI to ensure the production of radioactive free products and commodities. He stressed that industries should develop procedures for notification to PNRA and management of radioactive sources if found through detection mechanisms.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, appreciated the role of PNRA in regulating, controlling, and supervising all matters related to nuclear safety, nuclear security, and radiation protection measures in Pakistan. He said that ICCI would cooperate in identifying the industries which required radiation detection equipment. He said that ICCI would also collaborate in the execution of the PNRA survey strategy in different industries.

He said that ICCI would work with PNRA for compliance with regulatory requirements by industries to prevent radioactive sources/radioactive contamination in scrap and metal products.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Senior Vice President, and Muhammad Faheem Khan, Vice President ICCI, said that PNRA should organize awareness seminars in trade bodies regularly to educate and sensitize the business community about the preventive measures of radioactive contamination, and this campaign should be started from ICCI. Both sides discussed a range of issues to make industries and businesses free of radioactive contaminants.