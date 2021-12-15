PM Asks Chairman Board of Investment to Suggest Directors

Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) , Ahsan Azfar, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today.

Advertisement

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan sought suggestions from the BOI for the appointment of the Board of Directors. The PM also gave direction to ensure timely completion of the said steps.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing reforms and restructuring in the Board of Investment.

The Chairman BOI said that the appointment of a new Board of Directors of the Board of Investment would make the board more effective.

He briefed that steps are also being taken to make the Board of Investment a sustainable institution.

ALSO READ Gas Shortage is Unrelated to LNG Imports: Hammad Azhar

The Chairman stated that BOI is going to hold an international investment summit next year. He also informed that another investment summit would be held for Pakistanis living abroad.

Advertisement

PM Imran Khan gave instructions to suggest methods for the appointment of the directors and to timely comply with all the measures discussed during the briefing.