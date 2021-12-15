KSE-100 Gains Over 1,200 Points During Intraday Trade

Bulls took control of the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index surging over 1,200 points in intraday trading.

Advertisement

The KSE-100 index was trading at 44,480 points at 2:44 PM, up 1,233.70 points (2.85 percent) from its previous close. The stocks rose across the board, with cement, steel, construction, and automobile stocks calling the shots.

Today’s surge was notably fueled by interest rate certainty and the State Bank of Pakistan’s bullish near-term forecast. Investor sentiments were bolstered on the back of the Central Bank’s forecast that future monetary policies will remain mostly unaltered as the economy gets a feeler for positive growth.

As far as the local bourse is concerned, many analysts conversely said the rate hike was in line with the forecasts and would provide investors with more certainty in the future.

ALSO READ FBR Reviews Bill to Withdraw Sales Tax Exemptions

Market players, who had held off on making purchases while waiting for clear information on the interest rate, made new investments throughout the session today. Assistant Vice President at JS Global Capital Limited, Muhammad Waqas Ghani said,

The market has reacted positively to the forward guidance provided by SBP in yesterday’s Monetary policy Statement. The MPC increased the policy rate by 100bps bringing it to 9.75%, as opposed to a 175bps hike implied by market rates. SBP also gave an indication that the policy settings would remain broadly unchanged in the near term. Cyclical sectors are in the limelight, especially after SBP’s indication of no policy move in Jan 2022. It is expected that further tightening in Pakistan will be at a slower pace now compared to what was previously anticipated.

ALSO READ Commerce Ministry Delays Trade Policy Announcement

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank hiked the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 9.75 percent after the market closed on Tuesday, marking the third consecutive hike since September.