Vivo Announces Launch Event for S12 Series and Watch 2

Vivo launched its mid-range S10 lineup back in July and now it’s back with the S12 series that is set to be launched this month. Vivo has officially announced that the S12 series is launching on December 22 in China.

Along with this, the company will also launch its next smartwatch series, the Vivo Watch 2, which is a direct successor to last year’s Vivo Watch.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming devices thanks to previous leaks.

Leaked Specifications

The S12 series is expected to include a vanilla and a pro model. The recently posted teaser on Weibo suggested a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP primary lens. This upcoming series is also expected to feature a wide notch for the 50MP dual selfie camera.

While the vanilla S12 is expected to have a notched display with flat edges, the previously leaked pictures of the Vivo S12 Pro revealed a curved-edge display protected by Gorilla Glass. It is also expected to pack 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Powering the S12 Pro will be a 4,300mAh battery that will support 44W fast charging.

However, both models seem to make use of an in-display fingerprint reader and a Dimensity 1200 chipset with the added support of Game Boost Mode.

The series will come in gleaming shades of Gold, Blue & Black.

Moving on to the leaked image of the upcoming Vivo Watch 2, it shows a circular-shaped dial much like its predecessor.

The image further hints that the watch will have features like a heart-rate tracker, a built-in GPS, and a step counter, topped with impressive battery life. While the original Vivo Watch did not support voice calls this upcoming model may even arrive with eSIM support.

The Vivo Watch 2 is expected to support leather and silicone strap options. Rumour has it that the Vivo Watch 2 will be backed by a 501mAh battery, up from the 478mAh battery on the last generation.

We’ll be hearing more about the Vivo Watch 2 and the S12 series in the coming days.