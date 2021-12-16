NADRA Revises Policy for Cancelation of Deceased Citizens’ CNICs

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued new policy guidelines with regards to the cancelation of CNICs of the deceased and issuance of their death certificates.

According to a NADRA official, the authority had been receiving multiple complaints regarding the problems faced by the public in the process of cancelation of the CNICs of deceased people.

“Due to a complex procedure, many people refrain from getting the CNICs of their deceased individuals blocked. These CNICs are then misused [by political parties] to cast bogus votes during elections,” an official said on the condition of anonymity.

To bring an end to this, the NADRA Head of Operations has issued policy guidelines to all regional and departmental heads across the country. As per the new policy, an affidavit from a close relative will be acceptable for the cancelation of CNICs.

“Many individuals are approaching the authority to for marking their parents, spouse and blood relatives’ identity cards as ‘deceased’ in the NADRA database,” a news outlet quoted the authority as saying.

Previously, many of those who applied for the death certificates of their loved ones failed to provide documentary evidence, i.e., hospital or union council (UC) death certificate or graveyard certificate required as per the previous policy. It was because they had either not obtained these documents at the time of the death, or the deceased belonged to areas where such facilities were not available earlier.

The NADRA statement said that such individuals were asked to follow a complicated procedure like court order for late entry or approval from the chief minister, etc., due to which, many people used to shy away from the documentation.

“Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the general public and to encourage updating and correction of the record, NADRA has decided that the cancellation of CNICs after death would be processed on the provision of any one of the following documents and options,” it added.

Under the new policy, a death certificate (issued by UC, Hospital, and Graveyard) or an affidavit as per the official format (on plain paper) from the applicant, countersigned by any other blood relative, would be acceptable for the cancelation of CNICs.