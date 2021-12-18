Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Takes Much Better Photos Than S21 Ultra – Leak

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, also known as the Note 22 in some of the leaks, is rumored to have much better image quality. The news comes from reliable tipster Ice Universe who claims that the S22 Ultra’s camera looks “much stronger” thanks to better optimization.

Ice Universe says that the improvement in image quality will have little to do with improved hardware. The S22 Ultra’s specifications are barely different from the S21 Ultra, but the real change will come from the improved optimization.

Check out his tweet below.

Seeing the photo sample of S22 Ultra camera, I was so excited that I couldn't sleep.😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 17, 2021

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored to have the same 108MP sensor as the S21 Ultra but it appears that the improved image quality will come from the phone’s new chipset. The Galaxy S22 series is touted to feature Samsung’s new AMD-powered Exynos 2200 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

We only know a little about the Exynos 2200, but we do know that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has significant improvements in terms of image processing. The SoC comes with Snapdragon Sight, which is a new triple ISP capable of massively improved image processing.

We will know more about the S22 lineup once the launch date draws near. The upcoming Galaxy S series is expected to become official in February 2022.