Oppo is Working on an Under-Display Camera Phone

Under-display (UD) camera tech has started to gain popularity since major phone makers have started paying attention to it. Samsung, Xiaomi, ZTE, and Motorola already have UD camera phones, but we are yet to see them from Oppo.

The Chinese brand has reportedly been working on it since late 2019 and we may be close to seeing it on an actual phone. This is because a recently surfaced patent from Oppo shows an under-display camera phone with a display on the back, similar to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

Renders for the patent were created by none other than LetsGoDigital.

The illustration shows a display curved from all four sides and no visible selfie camera. This is because the selfie camera is underneath the display, similar to the Xiaomi Mix 4 and ZTE Axon 30 5G. There is a square-shaped quad-camera setup on the back right next to a secondary screen, much like the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The secondary screen can be used to display notifications, time and date, reminders, and more. It can also be used to take better quality selfies through the main camera.

LetsGoDigital believes that it’s going to be the Oppo Find X4 Pro in 2022, but there is no proof of that just yet. Keep in mind that it is only a patent and it may never become an actual smartphone. We recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.