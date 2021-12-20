Realme GT 2 to Feature 120Hz AMOLED Screen, and 65W Fast Charging

Realme’s next flagship series, the GT 2, is only a few hours away from launch. The Realme GT 2 Pro is going to be the company’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone, but it will also come alongside the vanilla GT 2.

Just a few hours ahead of launch, tipster Digital Chat Station has shared detailed specifications for the flagship-grade handset. The Chinese tipster claims that the phone will come with a 6.6-inch flat AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole selfie camera. The fingerprint sensor will be underneath the display.

Unlike its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 sibling, the vanilla model will boost the former flagship, the Snapdragon 888 with a 5,000 mAh onboard supporting 65W super-fast charging. It will boot Android 11 out of the box with Realme UI 3.0 on top. The phone will likely get 2 years’ worth of OS updates and security updates for three years.

The main camera on the rear will be a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor alongside an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The punch-hole selfie camera will be a 16MP snapper.

The Realme GT 2 series is becoming official in China later today. The GT 2 Pro will be Realme’s first premium flagship phone that checks all the boxes of a top-end device.

We will have to wait until the official announcement to see how it turns out.