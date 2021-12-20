Rupee Holds Steady Against US Dollar, Gains Big Against Other Currencies

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) finally held out against the US Dollar (USD) and reported no change against the greenback in the interbank market today. Withal, it hit an intra-day low of Rs. 178.30 against the USD during today’s open market session. Advertisement The local unit managed to hold its own against the USD and closed at Rs. 178.04 today after it posted losses of six paisas and closed at the same 178.04 level in the interbank market on Friday, 17 December.

So far, it has lost 13.01 percent on a fiscal-year-to-date basis after dropping to another record low on Friday, besides depreciating by 11.39 percent on a calendar-year-to-date basis.

Several financial factors and accompanying inflationary pressures have limited the rupee’s ability to settle at comfortable levels. Resultantly, today’s holdout gives the exchange ledger some respite as the focus progressively switches to the resolution of the mini-budget scheduled for 22 December. This instrument, which is valued over Rs. 550 billion, is likely to help the local currency weather the storm of inflationary pressures and may offer clarity on how the local currency will fare in the face of near-term economic uncertainties.

Moreover, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has updated the regulations governing how exchange companies sell foreign exchange to individuals in order to reinforce the local unit and curb the rising import bills.

This step, which is in continuation of the other measures being taken by SBP, is aimed primarily at discouraging the speculative buying and selling of foreign exchange from the exchange companies without affecting the market’s ability to serve the genuine needs of the public.

In light of the PKR’s interbank performance during the trading hours earlier today, the former Treasury Head of Chase Manhattan Bank, Asad Rizvi, tweeted:

INTER BANK.. SBP Circular amending instructions for Exchange CO’s is a move towards documentation. Further tightening of noose meets the demand of external actor. It will help to restrict outflow of #PKR to some extent. But only narrowing of trade gap will help PKR to stabilise. — Asad Rizvi 🇵🇰 (@asadcmka) December 20, 2021

The PKR reversed its declining trend against other major currencies in an impressive highlight of encouraging gains. It posted big gains of Rs. 1.80 against the Pound Sterling (GBP), Rs. 1.45 against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), and Rs. 1.09 against the Euro (EUR).

It also posted a blanket gain of one paisa against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) and held out against the UAE Dirham (AED) in today’s interbank currency market.

Moreover, the rupee appreciated against the Australian Dollar (AUD) and posted gains of Rs. 1.26 in today’s interbank currency market.