Huawei P50 Pocket Tipped to Feature 50MP Camera, 66W Fast Charging

Previously Harper’s Bazaar, a fashion magazine, had revealed images of the Huawei P50 Pocket. Now, a recent report by MyDrivers has leaked a few key specifications of this upcoming smartphone, which is scheduled to launch on 23rd December.

The P50 Pocket, which is the expected rival to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, will be the first flip phone by Huawei.

This smartphone will be built around a 6.85″ inner foldable display paired with a 1″ circular secondary display. As of yet, there’s no information available on the display. However, the display is expected to be larger than that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3.

Under the hood, P50 Pocket will be powered by a Kirin 9000 chipset, which limits the device to 4G connectivity, making it a major drawback as the industry is moving towards 5G.

The P50 Pocket will house a 4100 mAh battery with 66W charging, which is a huge difference from the 15W charging of the Galaxy Z Flip3.

In terms of optics, P50 Pocket supports a circular camera island that features a triple-lens setup. It includes a Sony IMX766 50MP primary lens supported by a 13MP ultrawide and an 8MP telephoto lens that allows 3x optical zoom. As far as the selfie camera is concerned, its megapixel count is yet to be revealed.

There are still a good few specifications of this device we don’t know, but we’ll be knowing more in the coming days as we get closer to the official launch.