K-Electric Asks NEPRA for a Massive Increase in Electricity Tariff

K-Electric has submitted a request to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to increase the tariff by Rs. 5.50 under fuel adjustment charges.

The company has requested an increase of Rs. 5.18 for July to September 2021 whereas 0.32 rupees for November. NEPRA has taken up this issue and it will be discussed in a hearing scheduled on Jan 3, 2022.

The already set tariff mechanism passes on the burden of fuel cost changes to consumers. Whereas other changes such as the quarterly tariff adjustments on account of variation in the power purchase price, capacity charges, variable operation and maintenance costs, use of system charges and the impact of transmission and distribution losses are built in the base tariff by the government.

Last month, NEPRA had announced to increase the base power tariff for all residential consumers by Rs. 1.68 per unit, whereas for all other categories the increase was Rs. 1.39 per unit. This had been done to meet the requirements set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The increase in the tariff was applicable to all the companies but it was notified that the consumers with consumption less than 200 units would be protected from the price hike through subsidy.