Fact Check: Does Pakistani Embassy in Argentina Want a New Govt to Save $664 Million JF-17 Deal?

In yet another embarrassing development for the country this month, the official Instagram account of Pakistan’s embassy in Argentina was hacked on Wednesday.

According to details, a picture, in which former President, Mamnoon Hussain, is seen administering the oath of Prime Minister to Imran Khan along with a highly controversial caption, was uploaded on the breached handle.

The caption reads that “Pakistan may lose out on JF-17 deal with Argentina. Political substitution in Islamabad may lead to the revival of Pakistan’s reliability and credibility. Diplomats can’t be ‘la raison’ for failures.”

For those unaware, earlier this year in September, Argentina had officially earmarked $664 million in its next year’s budget for the purchase of 12 JF-17 Block-III fighter jets from Pakistan.

In an official statement, Pakistan Embassy Argentina said that its Instagram account was hacked briefly by unauthorized outside elements in the early hours on Wednesday. The account was recovered within minutes with the assistance of Instagram administration and the unauthorized post was removed.

Pakistan and Argentina enjoy strong bilateral relations, the statement noted, adding that such malicious attempts cannot derail the decades-long ties between the two countries.

The Instagram account of the Embassy was recovered from hackers within minutes pic.twitter.com/ZcHPe7Y2o6 — Pakistan Embassy Argentina (@PakinArgentina) December 22, 2021

Earlier this month on 3 December, the Twitter account of Pakistan’s embassy in Serbia was hacked as well, causing a stir on social media with a highly disputable Tweet.

The tweet read that “with inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect Imran Khan that we government official will remain silent and keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months and our children been forced out of school due to non-payment of fees. Is this #NayaPakistan?”