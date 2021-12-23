Oppo K9x Launched With Dimensity 810 And 5,000 mAh Battery

Oppo has introduced a new smartphone to its K9 series, the K9x. This new smartphone comes with the Dimensity 810 chipset, a triple-lens setup, a large battery, and a 90Hz display.

Advertisement

Design & Display

The K9x comes with a rather impressive design with the signature dual-tone rear panel with flat edges.

The smartphone is built around a 6.5″ Full HD+ LCD panel that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. The upper left corner of the display panel houses the selfie camera inside the punch-hole.

The phone also has a 3.5 mm audio jack at the bottom, which is a rare sight these days. Additional features include a USB-Type C port and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics and authentication.

Oppo K9x will be offered in Silver, Purple, or Obsidian Black color.

Internals & Storage

Under the hood, the K9x is powered by a Dimensity 810 chipset. The device packs 6/8GB RAM with 128/256GB of internal storage. The memory here is expandable using a dedicated microSD card.

Advertisement

The smartphone also features Oppo’s HyperBoost mobile acceleration for enhanced gaming performance supported by intelligent cooling technology, to keep the temperature in check during long gaming sessions.

Oppo K9x runs the ColorOS 12 on top of Android 11.

Cameras

In terms of optics, the K9x features an AI-based rear camera setup. It includes a 64MP primary lens supported by a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it houses a 16MP selfie shooter.

Battery & Availability

Powering the K9x is a large 5000 mAh battery that comes with 33W charging support.

The company, however, did not reveal the retail price of this smartphone, it is expected to be disclosed right before the first flash sale on December 27.

Oppo K9x Specifications