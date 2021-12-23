Punjab Bans Unvaccinated Students From Taking Matric and Intermediate Exams

The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have announced that unvaccinated students will not be allowed to take board examinations next year.

Advertisement

According to media reports, the BISEs have urged all staff, as well as students of class 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th to get vaccinated during the winter vacations.

“Those who cannot get fully vaccinated during the winter holidays should get two jabs of any recommended COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the annual examinations,” a spokesperson of the education boards said, adding that those who fail to provide immunization certificates against the coronavirus will not be allowed entry in the examination centers.

ALSO READ Islamabad’s Air Pollution Breaks All Records

The education boards have issued directives to all schools and colleges in this regard. The matric and intermediate examinations are scheduled for May-June 2022.

Earlier this week, the Punjab Higher Education Department asked concerned authorities to ensure the inoculation of staff members and students of all public and private universities across the province during the winter break.

“All the concerned authorities shall ensure 100% vaccination of all teaching and non-teaching staff and students by the opening of institutions in the wake of an increasing number of the Omicron variant of COVID-19,” the notice said.

Advertisement

The notification stated that non-vaccinated staff members and students would not be allowed entry into their concerned institutions after the holidays.