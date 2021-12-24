Chinese Investors & Business Tycoons Eager to Invest in KP

A veteran group of Chinese investors and business tycoons have expressed its intention to set up factories in various sectors and large-scale industrial units in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to revive industries. The group has requested the provincial government to co-operate in the processing of the codal formalities in this regard. The group is already making diversified investments in various parts of Pakistan.

The group members, including Chinese women entrepreneurs, called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Faisal Amin Gandapur, at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad and introduced their companies to him.

They discussed their investment plans in respect of establishing state-of-the-art machinery manufacturing, energy, mines, and mineral development, especially the mining and other productive sectors. They told him that apart from the industrial zones along the CPEC corridor passing through the province, the members of the group also wanted to industrialize in remote districts and places where raw materials are readily available.

Welcoming the Chinese group’s offer and investment plan, the Minister assured full cooperation on behalf of the provincial government and invited all members to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for practical progress on the plan. He clarified that rapid agricultural and industrial development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a long-standing dream of both Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, and the federal and provincial governments are working hard to make it a reality.

He said that his government invited not only China, but the entrepreneurs from the whole world to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with full confidence, wherein generous steps have been taken for safe foreign investment in the province. “Online and one window services have also been provided for this purpose,” he added.

The Minister said that the Pak-China friendship would be further strengthened due to CPEC, and the region would double and quadruple progress and prosperity with the passage of time.

All the members of the Chinese investment group accepted the invitation of the provincial minister.