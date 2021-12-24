MMBL to Finance MSMEs in Rural Sindh, Balochistan

Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) recently inked an MoU with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) for capacity-building and financing of micro, small, and medium enterprises engaged in livestock and horticulture sectors across the underprivileged districts of rural Sindh and Balochistan.

The agreement was signed by Chief Finance and Digital Officer, MMBL, Sardar Mohammad Abubakr, and Chief Operating Officer, PPAF, Nadir Gul Barech, under PPAF’s Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) project, working to accelerate sustainable development in the region.

Senior executives from both organizations were also present on the occasion.

Myriad enterprises are working at micro, small, and medium levels in the country that have the potential to catalyze sustainable economic development at the grassroots level but they fall short of their goals due to lack of access to financial services. MSMEs based in rural areas are particularly unfortunate in this regard.

Courtesy of MMBL’s expansive digital financial ecosystem, these MSMEs are now receiving timely financial backing to plan and execute their business decisions to attain their full potential for growth and sustainability.

The bank’s digital financial ecosystem offers customized financial products well-suited for each customer and business far across the country, and is particularly supportive of the rural businesses and those owned and led by women.

MMBL has financed thousands of micro, small, and medium businesses across all provinces. The recent agreement with PPAF is also an extension of the bank’s long-term commitment to promoting financial inclusion and equitable economic growth in the country.