Fake National Bonds Depositors to Face Legal Action

The National Savings has directed its field offices to approach the nearest police stations for taking legal action against forged national bonds depositors and account holders.

Sources said that the National Savings treasury has written a letter to its field offices with regards to forged bonds of Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 7500 denomination.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) Rawalpindi has reported forged bonds of Rs. 7500 and Rs.15000 denominations. These bonds were deposited in the field offices of National Saving Centers situated in Rawalpindi and Chakwal.

All the officers’ incharge of the Rawalpindi and Chakwal National Saving Centers have been directed to report the case immediately to the nearest police stations for taking legal action against the forged national prize bonds depositors and account holders.

Sources said that the National Savings officers have also approached those who submitted these prize bonds in branches. They contend that they purchased these bonds from the branches of the State Bank of Pakistan and submitted them to the branches of National Savings on expiry of tenure.

It is pertinent to note that the federal government has asked the public to encash the Rs. 7500 and Rs. 15,000 prize bonds as they are being discontinued. Once discounted, the government will no longer hold draws for the two bonds.