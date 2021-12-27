FBR Vows to Ensure POS Integration By All Means Possible Under Law

In its country-wide drive for enforcement of Point of Sale (POS) Integration, and to ensure digital monitoring/reporting of sales, the Federal Board of Revenue(FBR) issued orders for action U/S 40-B of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 on DAMAS Jewelers, Lahore, which is a large retail outlet of gems and jewelry, located on MM Alam Road, Lahore.

Advertisement

The retail outlet was required to integrate with the POS system, but despite repeated reminders, it didn’t integrate its business with the Point of Sale System(POS) of FBR. It was prima facie involved in underreporting of the sales, causing substantial loss to the national exchequer.

ALSO READ These Are Pakistan’s Top Sports Achievements in 2021

It is important to mention that FBR has decided to impose Section 40-B at retail outlets of Tier-1 retailers which either haven’t integrated with the POS system or continue to flout the law by engaging in fraudulent sales despite opting for integration. The law must be implemented by all means possible.

Therefore, a team of the Zone-II, Regional Tax Office, Lahore, reached the business premises of the Registered Person on 25-12-2021 for action U/S 40B and started the real-time monitoring of its Sales.FBR will continue with such actions to ensure that the POS integration of all Tier-1 retailers is ensured in letter and spirit. This innovative digital initiative aims at monitoring real-time sales and thereby making sure that the tax collected from buyers on the point of sales is deposited in the state exchequer.

ALSO READ Economic Prosperity Improves Marginally During Nov 2020-Oct 2021

It is pertinent to mention that FBR has launched a comprehensive campaign on both electronic and print media to educate customers about the scope and significance of the POS system and a lucrative prize scheme worth Rs. 53 Million. The lucky 1,007 winners will be given away prizes every month through a computer ballot to be held on the 15th of every month at FBR Headquarters, Islamabad. The first lucky draw will be conducted on January 15, 2022.