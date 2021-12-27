Galaxy A03 Core Officially Launches in Pakistan

The Galaxy A03 Core is now available in Pakistan. The device launched in the country on Thursday, the 23rd of December, 2021. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

The budget-friendly smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor and runs Android Go, which is based on Android 11.

Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is right here.

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core features a 20:9 aspect ratio 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. The Unisoc SC9863A octa-core chipset powers the smartphone.

A 5,000mAh battery powers the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core. The Samsung smartphone has an 8MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture on the back. The phone has a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies.

It has a 32GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 1TB. The device is powered by Android Go, which is based on Android 11.

Advertisement

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is available in two color palettes, namely Black and Blue. The 2GB+32GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core costs Rs 18,500.

The smartphone will be available in retail stores and on the Samsung online shop soon.

For more information, visit www.samsung.com.