Oppo A11s Has a Smooth Display and a Large Battery for Only $156

Oppo’s budget lineup of smartphones has expanded yet again with the A11s. It is the latest affordable smartphone from the Chinese brand sporting 18W fast charging, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 90Hz screen for only $155.

Design and Display

The screen is a tall 6.5-inch LCD with a 720p resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It has a cornered punch-hole selfie camera instead of the usual waterdrop notch you typically find on budget devices. The thick bottom bezel is the only significant one on the screen.

Internals and Storage

Its main chipset is the Snapdragon 460, which is on par with the Snapdragon 600 series in terms of performance. It cannot serve as a decent gaming chip but should be fine for general use. This is paired with 4 to 6GB RAM and 64/128GB storage options with a memory card slot for expansion.

Sadly, it boots the outdated Android 10 with Oppo’s ColorOS 7.2 Android skin on top.

Cameras

The main camera setup includes a 13MP primary sensor sitting next to a duo of 2MP shooters for depth sensing and close-up shots. This camera setup can record 1080p videos and is loaded with AI features.

The punch-hole selfie camera is an 8MP lens.

Battery and Pricing

Oppo has packed a large 5,000 mAh battery into the handset with 18W fast charging. This should last about 2-3 days of use given the phone’s budget hardware.

The Oppo A11s has only been launched in China for now with a starting price of $156. A global launch will likely follow in the upcoming months.

Oppo A11s Specifications