Prime Minister Reviews Progress on Priority Sectors

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a review meeting on PM’s Priority Sectors in Islamabad today.

The meeting was aimed at reviewing the progress on implementation regarding Agricultural Transformation Plan and Special Economic Zones.

The meeting was informed that for quality seed dissemination to increase the average yield and quality of the produce, relevant approvals have been taken and fund release is in process. For genetic improvement of the livestock, the import of quality semen was proposed.

The meeting was informed that the proposal had been assigned high priority, and the process was being expedited. Moreover, to assist the livestock farmers, the 9211 helpline has been revived in Punjab while it will be made functional soon in KP and Balochistan.

The meeting was also informed that the project for mechanization of farming is near completion whereby the distribution of machinery to the farmers will start soon. This will help to not only increase the yield but also help cut the farming costs. In addition to the above, the development of a comprehensive and well-managed Information and Communication Technology system for the agriculture sector is underway and expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2022. Furthermore, extension services to assist farmers will also be launched in the first quarter of the coming year.

A comprehensive update was also given about institutional reforms regarding research institutes, whereby 65 percent of the proposed reforms have already been implemented with a special focus on cotton research institutes. Center of Excellence regarding agricultural research is soon being launched in Punjab and other provinces with a focused approach on high-yielding crops and crops that will substantially reduce dependence on imports. The meeting was given a detailed brief on olive cultivation and was informed that the import of high-yielding plants for 20,000 acres is underway.

Speaking about the Agriculture Transformation Plan, the premier said, “Our government has, for the very first time in history, chalked out a comprehensive agricultural transformation plan and is implementing it on a priority basis.” He further said that the mechanization of the Agriculture Sector, provision of quality seed, efficient water management system, and assistance in livestock farming are transforming the sector into a high-yielding economic entity. Prime Minister further remarked, “With the introduction of Kissan card, subsidy on fertilizer, and genetic improvement of livestock, the government is aiming to achieve even higher yields as compared to the record yield in the previous year.”

Regarding shrimp farming, the meeting was given an update about hatcheries that have been established and are soon to be operationalized in Punjab and Balochistan. The meeting was also apprised regarding the fertilizer situation in the country, consumption of Urea, DAP, and operation against hoarders. The meeting was informed about the progress on collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Research whereby the transfer of knowledge with the aim to introduce innovative agriculture techniques to improve yield and diversity.

Prime Minister directed to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers and those involved in smuggling of Urea Fertilizer.

The meeting was given detailed presentations on SEZs and Initiatives taken by BOI, CPEC Authority, and relevant ministries to facilitate investors in obtaining NOCs and complying with different regimes both under provincial and federal governments.

The meeting was informed that four major SEZs, including Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Rashakai, Dhabeji, and Bostan, are operational with an overall count of 21 SEZs of varying sizes. A One Stop Shop model for investors has been prepared by BOI to assist in the provision of basic amenities, including electricity, gas, water, and construction permits. A unified compliance regime has also been formulated for services under the federal and provincial governments. In addition, a proposal regarding the empowerment of Management Companies to obtain NOCs/Permits on behalf of the investors was also given.

The launch of the One Stop Shop developed by BOI in collaboration with NITB will be executed soon.

Prime Minister directed to expedite the process, follow the timelines, and remove hindrances for investors on an urgent basis. “Our government’s focus is to increase investment in the SEZs for the establishment of export-oriented industries,” the premier remarked. He further appreciated the performance of the relevant department and said that the government’s business-friendly policies and focus on ease of doing business have started rendering positive results. “Increased investment of overseas Pakistanis and foreign investors is the result of the trust, which the government has earned by its effective policy measures,” he further added.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers, Asad Umar, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar, Advisor to PM, Abdul Razzaq Dawood, SAPM Dr. Shebaz Gill, Chairman BOI, Azfar Ahsan, Chairman CPEC, Khalid Mansoor, Chief Secretaries of all provinces, and relevant senior officials.