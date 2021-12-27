NSC Approves First Ever National Security Policy

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the 36th meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today, where it was agreed to formulate the country’s first-ever national security policy.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry shared through his official Twitter handle that the first codified security policy was approved in the National Security Council meeting held in Islamabad today.

نیشنل سیکیورٹی کونسل کے اجلاس نے آج ملک کی پہلی نیشنل سیکیورٹی پالیسی کی منظوری دی ہے، یہ پالیسی کل کابینہ کے اجلاس میں پیش کی جائیگی — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 27, 2021

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Defence, Information & Broadcasting, Interior, Finance, Human Rights, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, all Services Chiefs, National Security Advisor, and senior civil and military officers.

Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy (NSP) 2022-2026 was presented for approval by the National Security Advisor (NSA) during the meeting. The NSA briefed the participants on the salient features of the NSP. He highlighted that Pakistan was shifting to a Comprehensive National Security Framework whereby the ultimate purpose of national security was to ensure the safety, security, and dignity of the citizen of Pakistan.

To ensure this citizen-centric approach to security, the NSP put economic security at the core. A stronger economy would create additional resources that would in turn be judiciously distributed to further bolster military and human security.

Participants were informed that the NSP had been created through a whole-of-government effort over the last seven years, and included extensive consultations among federal government institutions, with all provinces, and with the academia and private sector. It was highlighted that a detailed implementation framework had been created through which the National Security Division would review progress in collaboration with relevant ministries and departments.

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized that the security of Pakistan rests in the security of its citizens and reposed confidence that Pakistan is well prepared to meet any internal and external threats. NSC members, while approving the NSP, appreciated the National Security Division and all other government departments for this effort.

Terming the NSP’s formulation and approval a historic moment, the Prime Minister noted that the Policy must guide all organs of the government to ensure that their efforts are synchronized with the overall direction of the NSP. He instructed the National Security Adviser to present an implementation progress report to the NSC every month.

Revitalization of the Planning Committee and the expansion of NSC’s Advisory Board were also unanimously approved by the participants during the meeting.

The NSP will now be presented to the Cabinet before being officially adopted. A public version of the document will be released in due course.

The Cabinet is also expected to table formalities for the mini-budget and SBP Bill 2021 before presenting them at the Parliament in a session scheduled for later.

Besides official appointments and financial re-allocations, items on the Federal Cabinet agenda table various fiscal measures and regulations across the board. As per the document, the Federal Cabinet will address the following items for further deliberations:

Appointment of directors on the board of House Building Finance Company Limited (HBFCL)

Resignation of Member and Chairman Securities and Exchange Policy Board, and appointment/designation of new member/chairman

Nomination of eminent economist on the Monetary and Fiscal Policies Coordination Board

In-principle approval of draft Inter Board Coordination Commission Act 2021

Constitution of Inquiry Commission in the case of Sajid Majeed Chaudry

Constitution of Joint Investigation team under Section 19(1) of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 as amended from time to time

Integration plan of Gandhara Heritage and Cultural Centre with Citizen Club building (F-9 Park, a project by CDA)

Extradition of accused Ms. Nazia Shaeen and Shabbar Abbas from Pakistan to Italy

Extradition of accused Muhammad Usman (son of Saidhan) from Pakistan to UAE

Shifting of Banking Court-I Multan to DG Khan as Banking Court, Dera Ghazi Khan

Ex Post Facto approval of implementation agreement for the project “1.2 MGD (ROD) Plant at Gwadar

Approval for appointment of Executive Member of National Medical Authority (NMA), Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC)

Approval of correction in the formulation of drugs as recommended in 49th DPC

Pakistan Assistance of Cuba to fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Pakistan Planning and Management Institute (PPMI) Bill, 2021, as an autonomous organization of the Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Division

Ratification of the decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms (CCIR) in its meeting held on 01-12-2021

Ratification of the decision taken by the cabinet committee for disposal of legislative cases (CCLC) in its meetings held on 16-12-2021 and 17-12-2021

The meeting will address other items subject to the approval of the Prime Minister, it concluded.