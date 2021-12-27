Xiaomi Phones to Get Smoother and Faster Soon

MIUI 13 is expected to go official with the Xiaomi 12 series tomorrow. It will be the next big OS update for Xiaomi phones after MIUI 12.5 with the usual design and feature updates, but now the company is talking about performance upgrades too.

Xiaomi says that MIUI 13 will have a major focus on smoothness and software stability. According to the company, MIUI 13 should be 15% to 52% smoother than previous MIUI versions. The system software will be 20% to 26% faster than before.

Apps are promised to launch quicker and stuttering will be reduced by an astounding 90%. Xiaomi is also introducing a number of new features to improve storage speeds such as Focus Computing 2.0, Liquid Storage, Atomic Memory, and more.

This comes as a result of a public poll held by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun. The poll asked users about the improvements they want to see in MIUI and the majority voted for a smoother experience. Xiaomi is now aiming to deliver with the upcoming OS update.

MIUI 13 will be featured on top of Android 12 on the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro. We will hear more details on December 28, the official launch date for the phones in China. An international release will likely follow in a month or two.