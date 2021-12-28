Airlink is Now The Official Distributor of Realme in Pakistan

Airlink Communication Limited is now the official distributor of Realme in Pakistan.

The company has entered into a distribution agreement of the full range of Realme mobile devices and accessories, IoT products, TVs in Pakistan with Exert Tech (Private Limited), according to the stock filing.

Airlink Communication is an official partner of iPhone, Samsung, Huawei, MI, TCL, Alcatel, Tecno, and iTel in Pakistan for the distribution of mobile phones and accessories, with a 20 to 25 percent market. With the addition of Realme to its clientele, the company will enhance its market penetration and share in the local market.

Realme is the fastest growing brand across the world to reach 100 million sales worldwide. It operates fourteen retail outlets, five of which are located in Karachi, five in Lahore, two in Bahawalpur, and one each in Hyderabad and Multan. It has a countrywide distribution network of 16 regional hubs that are linked to over 1,000 wholesalers and over 4,000 retailers to facilitate the nationwide sales of mobile phones and accessories.

Airlink is listed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange through an IPO issue that received an overwhelming response from the shareholders and raised the desired capital.

Its business revenues grew exponentially from Rs. 5.897 billion in FY15 to Rs. 43.008 billion in FY20, depicting a remarkable 5-Year CAGR of 49 percent, whereas revenues during FY21 stood at Rs. 47.372 billion, with revenue growth of 10.15 percent and volume growth of 57 percent as compared to last year.