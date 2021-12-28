Border Economic Zones to Lessen Afghan Dependency on Foreign Assistance: NA Speaker

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, has underlined the need for collective international efforts to address the sufferings of the people of Afghanistan.

He said that providing economic opportunities would help lessen Afghanistan’s dependency on foreign assistance. They both agreed for enhancing parliamentary role in bringing both the countries closer. He expressed these views while talking to the Charge de’ Affaires of the United States, Ms. Angela Aggeler, who called on the Speaker in Parliament House today.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that the present situation in Afghanistan warrants immediate attention of the International community to ease out the economic difficulties of the Afghan people. The speaker reiterated his earlier stance for creating border markets or border economic zones so that the Afghan economy self-sustains instead of depending on foreign assistance. He said that lack of economic opportunities might give room for terrorism to prop up again in Afghanistan.

The speaker said that Pakistan and US share the same human values and liberties. He said that the Parliament of Pakistan strongly desires to foster its ties with US Congress. He informed that he had established a contact group comprising senior parliamentarians Asad Umar, Hina Rabbani Khar, and Khurrum Dastagir Khan to interact with their US counterparts for promoting parliamentary friendship. He said that he would supervise the activities of the group.

Referring to the Pakistan-US relations, the speaker said that Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with the USA. He said that constructive engagement between both countries would promote peace, security, and development in the region.

He acknowledged the contributions by the USA in terms of infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and creating economic opportunities. He also called for enhancing cooperation in trade and investment sectors. The speaker said that during his recent interaction with the US Congressmen, the two parties had agreed for enhancing parliamentary cooperation.

US Charge de’ Affaires thanked Speaker Asad Qaiser for providing her the opportunity to exchange views. She agreed that parliamentary engagement would strengthen existing bilateral relations. She appreciated the Pakistani leadership for holding the OIC Conference in Islamabad. She agreed that the people of Afghanistan should not be the sufferers, and the USA would support providing economic opportunities. She assured her government would extend all-out support for the establishment of economic zones at borders.

Ms. Angela termed relations between US and Pakistan based on trust and cooperation. She appreciated Pakistan’s role in the comity of nations. She said that Pakistan was an attractive investment market, therefore, American investors were keen to invest here. She assured efforts by the economic section of her embassy in that regard.