FBR to Negotiate Double Taxation Agreement with Afghanistan

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Afghanistan Revenue Department (ARD) will hold detailed negotiations on the Double Taxation Agreement on December 28-30 at the FBR Headquarters, as a four-member delegation of the latter is on an important visit to FBR for the second round of discussions.

The Afghan delegation is headed by Revenue Audit Director ARD Esmatullah Salimi and comprises Technical Deputy Director-General ARD Abdul Wali Noori, Legal Services Director ARD Nida Mohammad Seddiqi, and Advisor to Ministry of Finance Najeebullah Ahmadzai.

It is pertinent to mention that the first round of negotiations on DTA between Pakistan and Afghanistan was successfully held in March 2016.

The proposed DTA between the two neighboring countries will further foster not only the already existing economic and trade relations but will also significantly contribute to the revenue generations for both countries.

The Pakistani side, led by Director-General (International Taxes) FBR Qaiser Iqbal, comprises Chief (International Taxes) Barrister Nowsherwan Khan and Secretary (Tax Treaties & Conventions) Hira Nazir.