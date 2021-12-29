Check Out Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s Unboxing Before Launch [Video]

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s launch is as ambiguous as ever. The Korean phone maker has confirmed nothing so far, but reports predict an early 2022 launch. Ahead of its official release, some people have their hands on the phone and have unboxed and briefly reviewed it.

This is not the first time the phone has been unboxed prematurely, but the older video has been removed from YouTube, likely due to Samsung cracking down on them. This one is still up and running, but will likely not stay up too long, so take a look while it’s still here.

The phone in the video seems legitimate since it looks exactly like the marketing material that leaked in the past. The box is sealed and packaged properly as well, but it’s a slim box since there is no charging brick inside, a recent trend started by Apple.

The video shows the phone in its Olive Green color and confirms a 4,500 mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging through the settings menu. It also confirms the Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 6GB RAM option. It is unclear whether Samsung plans to launch a 4G only version like the Galaxy S20 FE.

He compares the phone with Xiaomi’s Poco X3 Pro in the video, saying how the X3 feels more plasticky while the S21 FE has a smooth premium feel to it. The S21 FE also feels more “light” and “comfortable” to hold.

Last but not the least, the user has even posted a few camera samples online.

According to older leaks, the Galaxy S21 FE will be available in Black, White, Purple, and Olive color options with a rumored price tag of $699.