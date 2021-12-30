Honor Magic V Will be The Most Powerful Folding Phone Yet

Following in Huawei’s footsteps once again, Honor is on its way to introducing its first clamshell folding phone to take on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The Chinese brand has already teased its first flip phone a few times and it’s expected to launch in January 2022 in China.

Ahead of its release, the famed Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked some striking specifications for the Magic V. These specifications would make it the most powerful folding phone yet. This is because, according to the tipster, the Magic V will be the first folding phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Not just that, but it will also have the fastest charging on a folding phone yet. The fastest charging phone as of yet is the Huawei P50 Pocket with its 40W wired charging, but the Magic V is rumored to hit 66W.

Its inner display is expected to be a 120Hz panel with a corner punch-hole selfie camera, while the outer screen may be a 90Hz panel. The outer screen may have a centered punch-hole selfie shooter and a slight curve on the right edge.

The main camera on the rear will likely be a 50MP triple camera setup, but there are no more details yet.

It is unclear whether the Honor Magic V will make it to the international market, but since Huawei has confirmed a global launch, we expect Honor to do the same since it’s still following Huawei’s footsteps. Unlike Huawei’s offering, we expect to see Google Mobile Services on top of Android 12 on the Magic V.