Honor Teases Magic V Foldable Smartphone

Since its split from Huawei, Honor has launched a series of premium devices and is now set to launch its first-ever foldable smartphone.

The company officially teased the upcoming Honor Magic V, the brand’s first-ever foldable smartphone, via a poster. The poster does not reveal much information regarding the smartphone but only displays two panels connected via a hinge.

Currently, it is not known whether the foldable smartphone features a book-like fold or a clamshell fold design.

Honor is expected to launch two foldable smartphones in the upcoming year with the Magic V as one of them, expected to launch in January.

Another leak hinted at an 8-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch cover screen for the upcoming foldable smartphone. It is expected to use display panels from BOE and Visionox. It is, however, unclear if the leaked specs are those of the Honor Magic V.

The foldable smartphone is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, as Honor was listed as the first few to feature a smartphone powered by the chipset, launched earlier in December.

Honor is soon to release details and specifications regarding the upcoming smartphone.