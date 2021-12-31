Karachi to Witness Another Spell of Record-Breaking Cold Days Next Week

Karachi is expected to receive another spell of winter rain in the first week of January 2022, the Met Office said on Thursday.

Advertisement

According to the Chief Meteorologist at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Dr. Sardar Sarfaraz, the provincial capital is likely to receive winter showers between 4 and 6 January.

He said that a new westerly weather system, which is more powerful than the previous one, will enter the country via Balochistan on 31 December.

“The system of wind and rain will more heavily impact the districts of Balochistan. The system can also cause rain in the northern parts of the country,” he explained.

ALSO READ India Inches Closer to Pakistan on World Test Championship Points Table

Dr. Sarfaraz also predicted that cold winds could continue until 3 January and the weather is likely to remain clear in the day and cold at night.

“Drizzling and showers are expected in the city from 4 January under the new system,” he said and mentioned that the city could get moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning on 5 and 6 January.

Advertisement

“The temperature is expected to remain at a minimum of 10 to 12 degrees °C,” he added.

The city had the first winter rain on Monday, with moderate to light showers in some parts throughout the day, followed by a wave of cold weather.

As a result, its citizens witnessed another record-breaking day. According to PMD, Monday was the coldest day in 13 years when the mercury dropped to 19 degrees °C during the daytime because of heavy rain.