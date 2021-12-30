India Inches Closer to Pakistan on World Test Championship Points Table

India defeated South Africa by 113 runs in the first Test on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in three-match series. Chasing a target of 305, South Africa was bowled out for 191 on the fifth and final day of the Centurian Test.

With this win, India earned 12 valuable points and currently stands at fourth place in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) World Test Championship points table. The Men in Blue have accumulated 54 points after four wins in seven matches.

Despite having a higher number of points, India is below Pakistan on the points table. Pakistan with 36 points after three wins in four matches enjoys a better percentage of points (75 percent) as compared to India (64.28 percent).

According to ICC’s new rule, teams are ranked on the percentage of points won. Factors that affect the percentage are the number of losses, draws, and ties.

Since India drew two games against England and Australia this year and also lost a game against England, their current percentage of points is lower than Pakistan, who lost only one game out of four.

Meanwhile, Australia, who have won the first three Tests of the Ashes series against England, has jumped from the seventh spot to the first with 36 points and 100 percent of points.

Here are the current standings of the ICC World Test Championship (2021-2023) Points Table: